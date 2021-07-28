STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana logs 657 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Published: 28th July 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Wednesday reported 657 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,43,093, while the death toll rose to 3,793 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 77, followed by Karimnagar (64) and Warangal Urban (62), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 578 people recuperated from the infectious disease today. The cumulative number of recoveries was 6,29,986. Active cases stood at 9,314, the bulletin said.

It said 1,16,815 samples were tested today and the total tested till date was 2,16,70,005. The samples tested per million population were 5,82,213.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 97.96 per cent, respectively.

Comments

