Telangana's IPS officers transferred, V Satyanarayana appointed Karimnagar CP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A week after Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka was transferred due to the upcoming Huzurabad elections, Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy was transferred and replaced by V Satyanarayana, former Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam, on Tuesday. Kamalasan Reddy has been directed to report to the office of the Director-General of Police. He had worked for nearly five years in the Karimnagar police commissionerate.

In those five years, he had managed to set up round-the-clock monitoring on the Lower Manair bund, and prevented nearly 100 suicide bids at the lake. He had encouraged colonies and business establishments to install CCTV cameras. He also oversaw the setting up of Miyawaki plantations in the police training centre.

V Satyanarayana, during his tenure in Ramagundam, oversaw the investigation into the murder of High Court advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, and the SBI Gunjapadugu branch robbery. Meanwhile, Joint Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) M Ramana Kumar has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police Ramagundam.