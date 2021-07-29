STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3 new startup programmes launched at Telangana's We-Hub event

R Deepthi, CEO of We-Hub, said that the programmes will enable more tech entrepreneurship among girls in Telangana and across India.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao inspects women-led startups graduating from WE HUB.

Minister KT Rama Rao inspects women-led startups graduating from WE HUB. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched three new programmes for students and tech-based startups during the startup graduation event at We-Hub on Wednesday. July 28, 2021.

‘Empowering the Greater 50%’ — a FICCI and FLO initiative —  is one such initiative to provide mentoring and business development support for women entrepreneurs. As part of this, We-Hub and FICCI FLO will kick off a pre-incubation programme to incubate 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs and an incubation programme for 20 established startups across India. 

‘Girls in STEAM’ is another initiative launched to create a platform for women entrepreneurs in the field of data science, artificial intelligence and allied domains. We-Hub, in collaboration with WiDS (Women in Data Science), Stanford University, will run a cohort of 100 school students from five cities in India - Bangalore, Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kerala - as part of this initiative. 

To encourage girl students to take up entrepreneurship, We-Hub, along with five technical educational institutions across Telangana, has also devised a programme called ‘We Alpha’ to support 50 students through entrepreneurial development programmes, mentoring and exposure visits. 

Empower women entrepreneurs
R Deepthi, CEO of We-Hub, said that the programmes will enable more tech entrepreneurship among girls in Telangana and across India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Minister KT Rama Rao We Hub Telangana FICCI FLO Women in Data Science Stanford University We Alpha entrepreneurship Telangana Empowering the Greater 50
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp