Cases on the rise, 6 Telangana districts contribute to 50% tally

Cumulatively, six districts in Telangana — Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Warangal Urban are contributing to more than 50 per cent of the cases.

The rise in cases in Karimnagar can directly be linked to the Huzurabad byelection campaign with several politicians flocking to the constituency.

The rise in cases in Karimnagar can directly be linked to the Huzurabad byelection campaign with several politicians flocking to the constituency. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After Khammam being one of the worst-hit districts with Covid-19 in the second wave with a persistent higher Test Positivity Rate, Karimnagar and Warangal Urban districts are also seeing increasing cases since the last one week. 

Cumulatively, six districts in the State — Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Warangal Urban are contributing to more than 50 per cent of the cases. For instance, in the last seven days, these districts contributed to 2,233 Covid cases of the total 4,406 cases reported in the State, accounting for 50.6 per cent of all cases. While the GHMC has 532 cases, Karimnagar reported 430, followed by Khammam with 391 and Warangal Urban with 355 cases. 

The rise in cases in Karimnagar can directly be linked to the Huzurabad byelection campaign with several politicians flocking to the constituency. Several rural pockets in the district are seeing up to 50+ cases for the first time per PHC.

Comments

