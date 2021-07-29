Central Waqf team in Hyderabad, focus on sealed record room

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The visiting team of the Central Waqf Council (CWC), after meeting with the Telangana Waqf Board at Haj House on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, has decided to directly take up matters with the State government. One of the issues includes the ‘record room’ being sealed for four years.

Speaking to Express, one CWC member Haneef Ali said that the State’s Waqf Board had an elaborate discussion on the ‘sealed room’. Its hands were tied as it was the decision of the State government.



The Central Waqf Council members will be discussing the matter with the concerned Minister and also higher officials including the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Minority Welfare and Revenue. “The Board informed us that several resolutions were passed and despite scores of representations to the government, nothing could be done in this regard. Hence we shall take this forward,” he said.

Apart from this, the progress of GPS/GIS mapping, the status of cross-checking the exercise of digitisation of records, the status of pending cases in courts, the number and status of encroachments, information on Audit Report was shared.

Congress protest

Earlier in the day, high drama ensued at Haj House at Nampally, when Congress Minority leaders led by Osman Mohammed Khan tried to gherao the CWC delegation which is on a four-day visit to the city.

The group demanded that CWC take serious note of the existing state of the affairs in the Waqf Board and pressurise the State government to reclaim all the encroached lands. They also brought up the matter of two mosques that had been demolished, to build the Secretariat.

