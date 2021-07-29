STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh donates 120 ICU beds to Telangana's Nizamabad government hospital

The aim of Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan foundation is to provide 1,000 beds to medical college hospitals all over the countries and improve the basic infrastructure facilities in the hospitals.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan foundation donated 120 ICU beds at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. 

The aim of the foundation is to provide 1,000 beds to medical college hospitals all over the countries and improve the basic infrastructure facilities in the hospitals.

According to the cricketer, who virtually inaugurated the new facility on Wednesday, he took the decision to help improve hospital infrastructure as he knew the difficulties that people faced with the system. District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arvind Babu, etc, were present on the occasion.

The 120 ICU beds donated to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad. 
