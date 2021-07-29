Election Commission seeks Telangana government's opinion on conducting MLC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the biennial elections to six vacant seats in the Legislative Council under MLAs’ quota. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought views of the State government on conducting the biennial polls. The government, in all likelihood, will give its green signal for the elections as it involves only 120 voters. There are seven vacancies in the Council, of which six are under MLAs’ quota and one is under Governor’s quota.

“The ECI has sought the views of the government,” sources in the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) told Express. However, the government is yet to respond to the ECI. The term of the six MLCs under MLAs’ quota had ended on June 3. However, the ECI decided not to conduct the biennial elections due to Covid situation.

The ECI reviewed the matter in May and decided that it would not be appropriate to hold the biennial election to the Legislative Council till the pandemic situation subsided significantly and conditions become conducive. At that time, the ECI had announced that it will take a decision on conducting the polls to the Council at an appropriate time in future after taking inputs from the government.