New greenfield project by solar cell maker Premier Energies at Telangana's E-City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Premier Energies, solar PV cells and module manufacturing company is set to launch its new state-of-the-art facility at E-City. Built with an investment of Rs 483 crore, the new venture will elevate the company among the top five solar manufacturing players in the country.

The formal inauguration of this new plant will be done by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The new manufacturing unit, a greenfield project with a capacity of 750 MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module, will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells and modules, mono PERC cells and modules as well as 19.2 per cent efficiency polycrystalline cells and modules.

The ISO-certified manufacturing facility uses state-of-the-art production systems such as Total Quality Control and Statistical Process Control. This launch will therefore increase the availability of the highest quality ‘Made in India’ solar cells aligned to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Surender Pal Singh, founder and chairman, Premier Energies said it has been their vision to set up a business that would contribute to the environment for the larger good of the society.

“While contributing to a greener tomorrow with eco-friendly products, the plant is a significant milestone in the evolution of solar technology and will help us lead the change in the power sector in India by helping the industry switch to cleaner renewable power sources,” he said.