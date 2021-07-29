STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 703 crore Telangana's share pending in MMTS Phase II transport project

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought to know the year-wise details of new railway tracks built and funds sanctioned for the same in Telangana during the last seven years.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a query by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said Rs 703 crore is outstanding towards the share of Telangana government in Manoharabad-Kotapalli, Akkanapet-Medak and Hyderabad-Secunderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS Phase-II) projects.

Sanjay sought to know the year-wise details of new railway tracks built and funds sanctioned for the same in Telangana during the last seven years. In his reply, the Railway Minister said that railway projects are sanctioned zonal railway wise and not State wise as the Indian Railways network spans across various State boundaries.

However, the Railway Minister said that as of April 1, as many as 16 projects costing `30,351 crore for 2,495 km length falling fully or partly in Telangana are under different stages of planning, approval and execution stage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMTS Phase 2 system Telangana Telangana share Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp