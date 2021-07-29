Rs 703 crore Telangana's share pending in MMTS Phase II transport project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a query by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said Rs 703 crore is outstanding towards the share of Telangana government in Manoharabad-Kotapalli, Akkanapet-Medak and Hyderabad-Secunderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS Phase-II) projects.

Sanjay sought to know the year-wise details of new railway tracks built and funds sanctioned for the same in Telangana during the last seven years. In his reply, the Railway Minister said that railway projects are sanctioned zonal railway wise and not State wise as the Indian Railways network spans across various State boundaries.

However, the Railway Minister said that as of April 1, as many as 16 projects costing `30,351 crore for 2,495 km length falling fully or partly in Telangana are under different stages of planning, approval and execution stage.