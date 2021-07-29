STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana activists allege cattle mafia poured hot water on cows

The Gau Gyan Foundation have demanded the government to act quickly and punish the miscreants at the earliest.

They claimed that the incident of cruelty against around 15 to 20 bovines were recognised up on unloading.

They claimed that the incident of cruelty against around 15 to 20 bovines were recognised up on unloading. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gau Gyan Foundation, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, alleged that the ‘cattle mafia’ poured boiling water on some cattle in a bid to easily remove their skin post illegal slaughter.

According to Gau Gyan Foundation, two vehicles that were illegally transporting cattle which were seized on July 16, under the limits of Arvapalli police station in Suryapet district. The livestock was sent to Dhyan Foundation’s Sahyog Gaushala at Challur, Rajampet mandal, Yadadri district. They claimed that the incident of cruelty against around 15 to 20 bovines were recognised up on unloading.

The cow that suffered injuries after members of the ‘cattle mafia’ poured boiling water on it, in Suryapet district. (Photo | Express)

“This is not a stray incident. Animal welfare activists have been encountering such situations very often. The animal welfare activists demand strictest possible action against the inhuman behaviour of animal traffickers,” they said. They have demanded the government to act quickly and punish the miscreants at the earliest.

