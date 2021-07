By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET)-2021 results were announced on Wednesday. While the counselling process for admissions will commence on August 5, the academic session will begin on September 1.

Of the 92,557 candidates who appeared for the exam, 75,666 qualified in the MPC and 70,736 in the MBiPC stream. Abdul Rahman Mujtaba bagged the first rank by securing 118/120 marks.