STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana road transport body alleges diversion of funds, to hold stir on August 7

The TSRTC Joint Action Committee will hold ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ on August 7, besides organising a State-level meeting at the Sundarayya Vignan Kendra in the city on August 3.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

JAC also has other grouses against the management.

JAC also has other grouses against the management. (File photo| EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contending the diversion of various funds collected from TSRTC staff by the management, the RTC JAC has chosen to take up an agitational path. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) claims that Provident Fund (PF) of about Rs 1,405 crore collected from RTC staff, Rs 934 crore collected from RTC Employees Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society (CCS), and the interest on it to the tune of Rs 182 crore were diverted by the TSRTC management. 

As part of this, the JAC will hold ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ on August 7, besides organising a State-level meeting at the Sundarayya Vignan Kendra in the city on August 3. One of the JAC leaders who spoke to Express refused to disclose the location from where they would take out a protest march on August 7. “Since the official machinery will be alerted, prompting arrests even before the start of the programme, particularly in view of KCR’s instructions that no union would be entertained in the corporation, we do not want to name the place,” said the leader. 

The JAC also has other grouses against the management. It has accused the TSRTC management of violating and undermining all the norms in place and forcing the employees to work for 12-16 hours. “In the wake of the RTC management’s decision to ignore and discourage unions, the corporation is violating legislation relating to trade union activities,” stated a representation recently submitted by JAC to the Labour Commissioner of Telangana.

The JAC will represent the matter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari after August 10. “We fought for and secured TS, but RTC is in a deplorable state. As KCR himself once famously said during the Telangana movement — now this is slowly turning into a fight for self-respect,” said TJMU (TSRTC Jathiya Mazdoor Union) general secretary K Hanumanthu, who is also a JAC leader. Meanwhile, those who have retired are yet to get their pension for several months.

Even as some staff received their salaries after the 20th of this month, employees claim the management is trying to break the unity within the JAC by releasing salaries a few days earlier for those in the districts.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalo Bus Bhavan Joint Action Committee Telangana Sundarayya Vignan Kendra TSRTC Telangana Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp