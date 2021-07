By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ESET) will be held on August 3, 2021.

According to Convener CH Venkata Ramanareddy, the TS ECET-2021 will be conducted in two sessions -- the first session from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can log on to ecet.tsche.ac.in and download the hall tickets from 1 pm on July 29.

The convener said that the candidates can also take a mock test on the website.