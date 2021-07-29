STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Huzurabad byelection to be the costliest ever?

Election expenditures behind Huzurabad Assembly bypoll is expected to go through the roof with the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, and its sheep distribution programme.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lunch with villagers from Huzurabad after an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Pragathi Bhavan.

In this file photo, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lunch with villagers from Huzurabad after an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Pragathi Bhavan. (File photo | Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Huzurabad bypoll turn out to be the most expensive election ever? Going by the populist spending in the form of benefits offered by the State government, including the distribution of sheep and the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, besides splurging of hard cash on the voters by all the parties, this byelection is likely to be a high profile one since the sweepstakes are quite high for all the players.

The freebies being distributed in Huzurabad Assembly segment by the State government will run into hundreds of crores. The Dalit Bandhu scheme will be launched on a pilot basis in Huzurabad segment. If the government provides benefits to 400 persons under Dalit Bandhu, then the cost on the exchequer will be Rs 40 crore. The government’s plan is to deposit Rs 10 lakh into the bank accounts of SCs under the scheme. However, the number of beneficiaries has not been officially announced yet. 

Ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Koppula Eshwar distribute sheep at Jammikunta in Karimnagar district on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo | Express)

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to distribute 4,000 units of sheep in the segment. Each unit will cost Rs1.75 lakh and the government is going to spend Rs 70 crore on just this initiative.“We will distribute 4,000 sheep units, each unit consisting of 20 sheep and one ram, in the Huzurabad segment,” Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday after distributing 500 units. In addition to this, the government is also planning to provide permanent houses to SCs in the segment and has distributed ration cards.

Already political parties are spending huge amounts in the segment to lure the mandal and village level leaders since former Minister Eatala Rajender resigned. A lot of political activities, including visits and pada yatras, are currently going on in the constituency. One political party distributed wall clocks, even before the announcement of the schedule for the bypoll. Once the legal expenditure for delivering “gifts” announced by the government from the exchequer and the amount being spent by the political parties and their candidates are clubbed, then the Huzurabad expenditure will be a show of money power by the contenders.

Stop Dalit Bandhu: FGG
Reacting to the huge spending on Huzurabad Assembly segment, Forum For Good Governance (FGG) secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said: “Due to various reasons, the bypoll has become a prestigious issue for the ruling party. There is a general feeling that the result of this bypoll will have an impact on the next Assembly elections”. Though FGG welcomed the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Padmanabha Reddy asked the ECI to see that the implementation of the scheme is postponed in Huzurabad. “In other segments, if the government wants, it can implement it,” Reddy told the ECI. Quoting news reports that the government would extend the scheme to 10,000 families, by spending Rs 1,000 crore, Reddy said that “the scheme is introduced for poll gains and is against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad Assembly bypoll byelection Dalit Bandhu scheme programme Forum For Good Governance T Srinivas Yadav Koppula Eshwar
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp