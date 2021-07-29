Three confirmed dead as car veers off road and plunges into well in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a ghastly road accident in Karimnagar on Thursday morning, a car with five passengers plunged into an agricultural well. As per preliminary reports, at least three of the passengers have died.

The incident occurred at Chinnamulkanoor village of Chigurumamidi mandal.

According to the police, the passengers were travelling in the car towards Husnabad in Siddipet district.

As the car reached near Chinnamulkanoor village, the driver swerved in order to avoid a two-wheeler driving ahead and lost control of the vehicle. The car veered and plunged into a deep well located adjacent to the road.

After villagers informed police about the accident, Chigurumamidi CI Challa Madhukar Reddy reached there and undertook a rescue operation with the help of locals. Fire department personnel have also been pressed into the rescue operation.