BJP leaders step into election mode to woo voters in Telangana's Huzurabad constituency

BJP is reportedly planning to adopt pretty much the same strategies that worked out for it in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to bag the maximum number of votes in the Huzurabad byelections.

In this file photo, workers greet BJP leader Eatala Rajender during his padayatra.

In this file photo, workers greet BJP leader Eatala Rajender during his padayatra. (Express)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet issued any notifications regarding the Huzurabad byelection, it appears as if the BJP has already stepped into poll mode. According to sources, the party leaders and activists have already intensified their campaign, albeit the BJP leadership has not finalised its candidate for the bypoll yet. The party is planning to adopt pretty much the same strategies that worked out for it in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to bag the maximum number of votes.

At the same time, former minister and BJP strongman Eatala Rajender is continuing his Praja Ashirvada Yatra and receiving good response from the voters. Meanwhile, party committees in all local areas are making arrangements to ensure that the yatra turns out to be a grand success. The party leadership has also formed special panna committees to reach out to the voters at their doorsteps. Each committee member has been assigned 60 voters. The committee members have been instructed to meet all these voters in-person to ensure their votes. The panna committees will reportedly continue this campaign till the poll date, sources said. The saffron party leadership has also implemented the ‘Shakti Kendra’ tactic in the Assembly constituency by merging two-three polling booths.

According to sources in the party, BJP leaders and activists have been working very strategically for the past 15 days. Party senior leader Mantri Srinivas has already set up a camp in Huzurabad to monitor all campaigning activities. In the meantime, AP Jitender Reddy’s appointment as the Assembly segment in-charge is also likely to benefit the party’s tactics. MP D Arvind and other leaders are also working round-the-clock to ensure BJP victory. However, the BJP has not yet launched any massive programmes to attract the voters, but is more focused on building personal relationships with voters.

