Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender’s brother-in-law in soup over anti-SC remarks

Eatala Rajender's brother-in-law Madhusudhan Reddy has filed a complaint with Huzurabad ACP. Meanwhile, TRS activists in Godavarikhani staged a protest and set Eatala Rajender’s effigy afire.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

TRS and BJP activists clashed after an audio clip on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

TRS and BJP activists clashed after an audio clip on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at Ambedkar Chowk in Huzurabad on Thursday, July 29, 2021, when TRS and BJP activists clashed after an audio clip, in which a person who reportedly sounds like former minister Eatala Rajender’s brother-in-law Madhusudhan Reddy was heard making objectionable comments against SCs, went viral.

The audio clip has been making rounds on various social media platforms since Wednesday night.
Immediately after releasing that the audio clip has gotten leaked, Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna and her brother Madhusudhan Reddy leapt into damage-control mode. As part of this, the two, along with scores of supporters, arrived at the Ambedkar Chowk on Thursday to perform paalabhishekam on Babasaheb’s statue.

On learning about the programme, TRS leaders and activists rushed to the spot and tried to obstruct it. In the meantime, the activists of both parties began raising slogans and the situation started going out of control. The scene escalated quickly and turned into a melee, during which the workers of both parties started throwing footwear at each other. Meanwhile, police officials arrived at the spot and took a few politicos into custody. Meanwhile, the leaders of a few SC communities and Rajender’s supporters alleged that the audio clip was fake. They pointed out that it was part of the pink party’s propaganda. 

Complaint filed

Eatala Rajender's brother-in-law Madhusudhan Reddy has filed a complaint with Huzurabad ACP. Meanwhile, TRS activists in Godavarikhani staged a protest and set Eatala Rajender’s effigy afire.

