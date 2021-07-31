STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
300 CISF staff likely to man projects on Krishna

The structure will be in place, once AP and Telangana approve this at the Board meeting. According to sources in the KRMB, the Krishna river projects would be divided into two circles.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:30 AM

Krishna river.

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 300 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are expected to man irrigation projects in Krishna river basin. According to a draft organisational structure submitted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to the Jal Shakti Ministry, 300 additional technical staff will be employed in the Board, taking its strength from 30 to 600.

The structure will be in place, once AP and Telangana approve this at the Board meeting. According to sources in the KRMB, the Krishna river projects would be divided into two circles. The jurisdiction of one circle will be between Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Another circle will be created between Srisailam and Jurala, which includes Pothireddypadu Project in Andhra Pradesh. “There are no barrages between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam. Thus, we proposed only two circles. Each circle will be managed by one Superintending Engineer (SE),” the sources said. 

Under each SE, 10 executive engineers (EEs) will function, of which nine will be civil EEs. The two proposed circles will be further divided into divisions and sub-divisions.According to sources, the KRMB has just 30 staff now, including four EEs. “We will require 270 more employees, including engineers to be drafted from both AP and TS,” an official said.  The organisational structure will be more less same for Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). 

NAGARJUNA SAGAR PROJECT FILLED TO 75% CAPACITY
Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar Project was filled up to 75 per cent at 6 pm on Friday. As against its storage capacity of 312.05 tmc-ft, the present storage in NSP is 232.62 tmc-ft. The inflows to NSP were 4,24,071 cusecs and outflows were 35,238 cusecs. Meanwhile, the inflows and outflows of Srisailam were 4,63,952 and 5,26,621 cusecs, respectively. The outflows from Almatti were 4.2 lakh cusecs, outflows from Narayanpur were 4,17,740 cusecs and from Jurala were 4,75,246 cusecs. With huge inflows continuing to all the project on Krishna basin, the spillway gates of NSP are likely to be lifted by Sunday evening.

