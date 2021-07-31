CBSE class 12 results: 99.77% secure pass marks, girls outshine boys in Chennai region

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 31st July 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on Friday. Chennai region, which includes Telangana, is among the top-performing regions with a pass percentage of 99.77. Last year, 98.99 per cent students secured pass marks.

As in the past, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.54 per cent and over 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. In Hyderabad, while several students rejoiced after getting good scores, many expressed disappointment over low marks, saying that now the only option before them is to sit for a physical exam to improve their performance.  Meanwhile, city’s Army School and several other schools recorded 100% pass percentage with many of their students taking to social media to express their happiness. 

