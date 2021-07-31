STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Expedite vaccines for children, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urges scientists

Naidu emphasised that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 should become a pan-India ‘Jan Andolan’ and appealed to people to take the required doses.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the scientific fraternity to focus on expediting the development of Covid-19 vaccine for children. He was addressing the scientists and staff of Bharat Biotech International Limited — developer of Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin — following a visit to its plant at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Naidu emphasised that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 should become a pan-India ‘Jan Andolan’ and appealed to people to take the required doses. “There is no room for vaccine hesitancy. There is no other more powerful way to protect ourselves and people around us,” he added. 

He also commended the development of a nasal Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech as an important initiative, pointing out that it can reduce vaccine hesitancy and improve ease of administering. He lauded Bharat Biotech scientists for developing Covaxin in a short time-frame.

614 CASES OF COVID, 4 DEATHS IN STATE
Telangana conducted 1.11 lakh tests and recorded 614 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The State now has 9,141 active cases, as 657 individuals have recovered from the virus. The highest caseload of 73 was reported in the GHMC limits. Four people died of the virus on Friday, taking the toll to 3,800 Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA N Divakar and four of his family tested positive for Covid

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp