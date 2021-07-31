Jagan’s bail: CBI court reserves order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI court here has reserved its judgement to August 25 on the petition filed by Narsapur MP K Raghurama Krishnaraju seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI against him.

Before the court made the pronouncement, the CBI counsel sought time for providing arguments in writing to the court since he did not receive further information from the CBI. But the court insisted that the CBI counsel should provide the argument in writing on Friday itself and adjourned the court for some time so that he could obtain the necessary directions from the CBI. As the CBI counsel was seeking time from the court, the advocate on behalf of the petitioner argued against granting any time to the CBI.

After some time, the CBI counsel submitted to the court that there would be no further arguments on behalf of the CBI and that the court may use its discretion in pronouncing the judgement. The court then announced that the hearing on the petition had concluded and that the judgement would be delivered on August 25.