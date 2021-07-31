STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagan’s bail: CBI court reserves order

Before the court made the pronouncement, the CBI counsel sought time for providing arguments in writing to the court since he did not receive further information from the CBI.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI court here has reserved its judgement to August 25 on the petition filed by Narsapur MP K Raghurama Krishnaraju seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in disproportionate assets case registered by the CBI against him.

Before the court made the pronouncement, the CBI counsel sought time for providing arguments in writing to the court since he did not receive further information from the CBI. But the court insisted that the CBI counsel should provide the argument in writing on Friday itself and adjourned the court for some time so that he could obtain the necessary directions from the CBI. As the CBI counsel was seeking time from the court, the advocate on behalf of the petitioner argued against granting any time to the CBI.

After some time, the CBI counsel submitted to the court that there would be no further arguments on behalf of the CBI and that the court may use its discretion in pronouncing the judgement. The court then announced that the hearing on the petition had concluded and that the judgement would be delivered on August 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy CBI
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp