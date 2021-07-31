Laid off, Mahbubnagar nurse attempts suicide by gulping 200 pills

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A staff nurse, who was laid off after working for a year during the pandemic at Mahbubnagar Government Hospital on a contractual basis, attempted suicide by consuming 200 pills meant to treat thyroid disorder.

Sujatha, a resident of Christianpally in Mahbubnagar town, had earlier participated in protests demanding that the state government revoke cancellation of contracts that rendered over 1,600 nurses jobless.

Depressed over the government’s lack of response, she consumed the 200 tablets on Friday morning. She was shifted to hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)