Telangana has second highest share in paddy procurement

Telangana contributed a whopping 141 lakh tonnes of paddy for procurement, which was possible due to enhanced irrigation facilities, particularly in the North Telangana.

Paddy Crop

Paddy Crop (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Gone are the days when Telangana was associated with dry lands and droughts. Now, the State is not only self-sufficient in terms of paddy production but also stands second, only to Punjab, in contributing the maximum quantity of paddy for the Centre’s procurement in the previous Khariff season (2020-21).

In a written response to a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti presented the details of the Centre’s procurement of paddy and other food grains.

It may be mentioned that Andhra Pradesh came third by contributing 82.58 lakh tonnes of paddy, whose value was Rs 15,153 crore.

