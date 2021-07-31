Two Delta plus variant COVID cases found in Telangana: Centre informs Lok Sabha  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seventy cases of Covid Delta Plus variant were found so far in the country and two of them were detected in Telangana, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Variant of Interest (VOI) was found in genome sequencing by INSACOG, a genomic consortium comprising a group of 28 labs.

This is the first time Delta Plus variant, also called AY.1 which is a sub-lineage of Delta variant, was detected in Telangana.

While there was a worry in the beginning about the Delta Plus variant as it is also categorised as variant of concern, its transmissibility and infectivity or seriousness is still not fully known. However, the Delta variant, from which this new mutation has come up, had caused India’s second wave and was also the dominant strain seen in Telangana.

Responding to a query, the Ministry of Science further said that details of these mutations were as on July 23 and have been randomly sequenced by genome sequencing labs present in 13 states. In Telangana, CCMB sequenced the Covid samples and found these two cases. Meanwhile, the State health officials note that irrespective of the variant, strict masking etiquette, physical distance and hand hygiene are the only solutions available to combat the virus in any form of mutation.

Dominant strain

The Delta variant, from which the new Delta Plus mutation has come up, led to Covid second wave in India and was also the dominant strain seen in Telangana