STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two Delta plus variant COVID cases found in Telangana: Centre informs Lok Sabha  

The Variant of Interest (VOI) was found in genome sequencing by INSACOG, a genomic consortium comprising a group of 28 labs.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati

Representational image (File photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Seventy cases of Covid Delta Plus variant were found so far in the country and two of them were detected in Telangana, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Variant of Interest (VOI) was found in genome sequencing by INSACOG, a genomic consortium comprising a group of 28 labs.

This is the first time Delta Plus variant, also called AY.1 which is a sub-lineage of Delta variant, was detected in Telangana. 

While there was a worry in the beginning about the Delta Plus variant as it is also categorised as variant of concern, its transmissibility and infectivity or seriousness is still not fully known. However, the Delta variant, from which this new mutation has come up, had caused India’s second wave and was also the dominant strain seen in Telangana.

Responding to a query, the Ministry of Science further said that details of these mutations were as on July 23 and have been randomly sequenced by genome sequencing labs present in 13 states. In Telangana, CCMB sequenced the Covid samples and found these two cases. Meanwhile, the State health officials note that irrespective of the variant, strict masking etiquette, physical distance and hand hygiene are the only solutions available to combat the virus in any form of mutation.

Dominant strain

The Delta variant, from which the new Delta Plus mutation has come up, led to Covid second wave in India and was also the dominant strain seen in Telangana

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta plus variant Delta variant Telangana COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp