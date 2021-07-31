Warangal station ticket checking drive fetches Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Secunderabad division of the South Central Railway (SCR) undertook a massive ticket checking drive at Warangal Railway Station on various Express, Passenger trains between Secunderabad-Kazipet, Warangal-Balharshah, and Warangal-Vijayawada routes on Friday. Over Rs 3.07 lakh was collected through fines.

The ticket checking drive was implemented to curb ticket-less, irregular travel, unbooked luggage and to plug the leakage of revenue of the Railways.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of the senior divisional commercial manager, Secunderabad division, along with 83 ticket checking staff and seven Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel.

During the drive, 632 persons were found traveling without tickets and seven were found carrying unbooked luggage.