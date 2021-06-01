Four land in cops net with 54 kg ganja in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major hunt, the police arrested four persons and seized around 54 kg of ganja at Kerameri mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, on Monday. The arrested persons have been identified as Adde Thukaram, Bikku and B Sriram, natives of Savarkeda village, and Ravinder, a native of Gudithanoor mandal.

Speaking to media, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) YV Sudhedendra said that the four were arrested by a team of police, under the aegis of Kerameri SI A Ramesh, after receiving a tipoff.