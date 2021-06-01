Six more hospitals lose permits to treat Covid-hit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Public Health, on Monday, said that six more hospitals were debarred from treating Covid-19 patients, after they were found overcharging citizens.According to a press statement issued by Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, the department had received a total of 166 complaints against 105 hospitals. All of these hospitals were issued show cause notices to ascertain why patients were charged exorbitant amounts.

Consequently, six more hospitals lost their permit. This includes Padmaja Hospital, KPHB, Lifeline Medicare Hospital in Medchal, Max Cure Hospital and Lalitha Hospital in Warangal, TX Hospital in Uppal and Sri Sai Ram Hospital in Sangareddy. With this, a total of 16 hospitals have lost their permits to treat Covid-19 patients.

The patients who are currently under the care of these hospitals must be treated and duly discharged, after which no new patients can be admitted. “We received many complaints against private hospitals with regard to excess and irrelevant charges, in addition to the prescribed norms and regarding mismanagement, lack of proper attention etc. It is hereby warned that any hospital found guilty of violating established protocols/norms/guidelines, will be subjected to suitable disciplinary action,” said the Director.