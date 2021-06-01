STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt to convert Warangal central jail into super speciality hospital

On the first day, around 104 prisoners are shifted to Cherlapally, Chanchalguda, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Adilabad Jails.

Published: 01st June 2021 01:34 PM

75 convicted inmates and 39 under trial prisoners were moved from Warangal central jail on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Warangal central jail staff shifted inmates to Cherlapally and Chanchalguda central jail on Tuesday, to facilitate construction of a super speciality hospital at the present campus of the prison.

After construction, it will be handed over to the Health department within a month.

The new jail should be constructed on location at Mamnoor police camp on Warangal outskirts with ultra-modern facilities. 

On the first day, around 104 prisoners are shifted to Cherlapally, Chanchalguda, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Adilabad Jails. 75 convicted inmates and 39 under trial prisoners.

Director General of State Jail, Rajiv Trivedi flagged of the prisoners shifting vehicles at Central Jail in Warangal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Warangal Central Jail, Superintendent, Santhosh Kumar Roy said that all security measures were taken while shifting the prisoners to various prisons across the state. He said that it's take 15 days process on shifting the inmates, said Roy.

TAGS
Warangal central jail super speciality hospital Telangana
