Vigilant TRS hunts for Huzurabad candidate as Eatala meets Nadda  

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and former TTD member Dontha Ramesh, met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other TRS leaders.

Published: 01st June 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The TRS high command is keenly observing the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, following former minister Eatala Rajender’s visit to New Delhi to meet with BJP national president JP Nadda. There’s a debate on who will replace Rajender in the constituency. Among the list of candidates are TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member V Laxmikantha Rao’s wife Sarojamma, and former BC Commission member Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan. 

Telangana Rashtra Samiti Vidyardi (TRSV) State president Gellu Srinivas Yadav, who has been long opposing Rajender’s activities, is also being considered for the Huzurabad ticket.  Meanwhile, entrepreneur and former TTD member Dontha Ramesh, met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and other TRS leaders, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Monday.

The CM’s meet with Ramesh assumes significance, in the wake of Rajender’s conferring with Nadda. On the flip side, the BJP high command is pacifying former minister E Peddi Reddy who is objecting to Rajender’s entry into the party. 

