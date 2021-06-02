STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Forever indebted to cops and govts, says Telangana techie freed from Pakistan jail

Prashanth Vadinam’s release from the Pakistani jail he was lodged in for a year came sooner than anticipated for his family.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Prashanth Vadinam, after his release from the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore, Pakistan.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Prashanth Vadinam’s release from the Pakistani jail he was lodged in for a year came sooner than anticipated for his family. In fact, the techie himself didn’t expect to be released immediately after his prison sentence. “They (Pakistani officials) were going to brand me a spy, and I would have faced charges for the same too. But very soon, they found out that I was not in the country for spying,” said Prashanth, who was caught crossing the Pakistan border illegally in 2017. 

After he was deported and handed over to the emigration officials at Attari border, the Cyberabad police escorted him to the city on Tuesday, where he was reunited with his elder brother Srikanth. They left for their native place in Visakhapatnam, where his family currently resides, after completing all the official formalities.  

It was earlier reported that Prashanth had left his home in Hyderabad in 2017, and set out to Switzerland on foot to meet his lover. He later confirmed that he wanted to travel to Switzerland for personal reasons, and that he decided to walk all the way to the country as he did not have sufficient funds. His family, who thought he had gone missing, had lodged a complaint with the police back then. 

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said though they had registered a missing case, their investigation did not yield any result for a long time. “Finally, we learnt about his whereabouts. We thank the Union Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry for taking special interest in the case and bringing Prashanth home,” he said.

Thanking the Police Department, State and Central governments for his release, Prashanth said that he would forever be indebted to them. “There are several people from India languishing in Pakistani jails. But I am one of the fortunate few to return home safe,” he said.  

People of Pakistan were helpful, says Prashanth

Recalling his days in Pakistan, Prashanth said that he was taken good care of by the people. “Some even helped me with computer literature and improving my academic skills. I wish to find a job with the skills I have acquired,” he said. 

When asked if he was mistreated, Prashanth said, “Criminals are treated in Pakistan the same way they’re treated in India. But the people are very friendly like ours. Many a time, they have shared food with me.”

What was his plan?

Before leaving home, Prashanth had made plans to walk to Switzerland via Pakistan and Europe. On Google Maps, he found that it would take 61 days for him to reach Switzerland, covering 7,500 km.
Two days before the journey, he had tried to leave home. But his mother found out and stopped him. He then took a train to Bikaner in Rajasthan and crossed the border.

“Had I listened to my mother, my situation would have been completely different. I urge all youngsters to listen to their parents,” he said. He was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore, Pakistan, serving a one-year sentence for illegally entering the country. He was initially suspected to be a spy, but Pakistan Army officials found that he was a civilian, and handed him over to local authorities.

AMBITIOUS ADVENTURE GONE HORRIBLY WRONG

Before leaving home, Prashanth had made plans to walk to Switzerland via Pakistan and Europe. On Google Maps, he found that it would take 61 days for him to reach Switzerland, covering a distance of 7,500 km

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanth Vadinam Telangana Pakistan Jail
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp