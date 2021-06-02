Forever indebted to cops and govts, says Telangana techie freed from Pakistan jail

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Prashanth Vadinam’s release from the Pakistani jail he was lodged in for a year came sooner than anticipated for his family. In fact, the techie himself didn’t expect to be released immediately after his prison sentence. “They (Pakistani officials) were going to brand me a spy, and I would have faced charges for the same too. But very soon, they found out that I was not in the country for spying,” said Prashanth, who was caught crossing the Pakistan border illegally in 2017.

After he was deported and handed over to the emigration officials at Attari border, the Cyberabad police escorted him to the city on Tuesday, where he was reunited with his elder brother Srikanth. They left for their native place in Visakhapatnam, where his family currently resides, after completing all the official formalities.

It was earlier reported that Prashanth had left his home in Hyderabad in 2017, and set out to Switzerland on foot to meet his lover. He later confirmed that he wanted to travel to Switzerland for personal reasons, and that he decided to walk all the way to the country as he did not have sufficient funds. His family, who thought he had gone missing, had lodged a complaint with the police back then.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said though they had registered a missing case, their investigation did not yield any result for a long time. “Finally, we learnt about his whereabouts. We thank the Union Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry for taking special interest in the case and bringing Prashanth home,” he said.

Thanking the Police Department, State and Central governments for his release, Prashanth said that he would forever be indebted to them. “There are several people from India languishing in Pakistani jails. But I am one of the fortunate few to return home safe,” he said.

People of Pakistan were helpful, says Prashanth

Recalling his days in Pakistan, Prashanth said that he was taken good care of by the people. “Some even helped me with computer literature and improving my academic skills. I wish to find a job with the skills I have acquired,” he said.

When asked if he was mistreated, Prashanth said, “Criminals are treated in Pakistan the same way they’re treated in India. But the people are very friendly like ours. Many a time, they have shared food with me.”

What was his plan?

Before leaving home, Prashanth had made plans to walk to Switzerland via Pakistan and Europe. On Google Maps, he found that it would take 61 days for him to reach Switzerland, covering 7,500 km.

Two days before the journey, he had tried to leave home. But his mother found out and stopped him. He then took a train to Bikaner in Rajasthan and crossed the border.

“Had I listened to my mother, my situation would have been completely different. I urge all youngsters to listen to their parents,” he said. He was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat Central Jail in Lahore, Pakistan, serving a one-year sentence for illegally entering the country. He was initially suspected to be a spy, but Pakistan Army officials found that he was a civilian, and handed him over to local authorities.

