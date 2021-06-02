STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giant dumping yard in Karimnagar polluting Manair river

MCK authorities are coming out with an action plan to clear a dumping yard, as almost half of the garbage heap has slipped into Manair river.

The mammoth heap of garbage collected on the outskirts of Karimnagar slips into the Manair river beside it during monsoons, causing pollution of the river.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: MCK authorities are coming out with an action plan to clear a dumping yard, as almost half of the garbage heap has slipped into Manair river. Apart from this, every summer, the heap catches fire and the resulting smoke spreads for a radius of about two km. 

The nine-acre yard is on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. For the past five years, there has been no action plan to recycle garbage accumulating from households and business establishments at the dump. Every day, about 170 metric tonnes of garbage is collected at the dump. It usually slips into the river during monsoons, when the water flow in the river increases.  

In addition to this, every summer, the garbage catches fire for multiple days, and the smoke arising from it is a nuisance to nearby residents. In the recent past, fire safety authorities were unable to attend to the many fires at the dump, and so trained the Municipal Corporation staff to douse fires. 

Meanwhile, the MCK has initiated efforts for a permanent solution.  MCK Commissioner Vallur Kranthi told Express that bio-mining was being taken up under smart city funds to clean the dumping yard, for which tenders would soon be called. She said the corporation was consulting multiple companies over the project, and a complete overhaul would be taken up soon.

