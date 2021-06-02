STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: KIMS, Sunshine also lose permits after overcharging for Covid treatment

 Nearly 2,046 beds for critical and moderate cases of Covid-19 now cease to exist after Telangana government cancelled the permits of 22 hospitals within the last four days.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad

Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nearly 2,046 beds for critical and moderate cases of Covid-19 now cease to exist after Telangana government cancelled the permits of 22 hospitals within the last four days. On Tuesday as well, in a drastic move to curb excess charges levied by hospitals, the Health Department cancelled permits for treatment of Covid-19 for two major corporate hospitals in the city. This includes Sunshine Hospital in Gachibowli and KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

These two alone contributed majorly to the beds availability in the State with 231 and 539 beds respectively.Apart from these two, Century Hospital in Banjara Hills, Lotus Hospital in Lakdikapul, Medisys Hospital in LB Nagar and Integro Hospital in Rethibowli were also put under suspension from Covid-19 treatment.

While the move is winning all round praise as it takes away the chance from hospitals to make more money, the citizens are asking why the government is not making the hospitals refund those patients who were charged in excess. In fact, the Telangana High Court, earlier in the day wanted to know from the government why it had not taken any steps to ensure refunds of the exorbitant fee collected by the private hospitals.

“I was charged Rs 5 lakh for my brother’s admission. After four days, the hospital asked us to just take him away when they could not do anything anymore. He died within five hours of re-admission into a new hospital,” said Syed Khadar Pasha, brother of a Covid victim from Zaheerabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government hospital permits covid treatment hospital bills coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp