Couple held in Telangana's Warangal for printing fake currency

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Task Force police arrested a couple for printing fake currency notes at their home in Warangal city on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the police raided the house and seized Rs 10.96 lakh in fake currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10.

The accused were identified as Vagari Ramesh, 55, and his wife Vagari Saraswati, 45 - residents of Kasibugga.

Speaking to the media, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that the couple bought a colour printer and scanner and printed copies of currency notes at their home. These photocopies were then cut into the size of genuine notes and stacked in bundles of 100 notes each.

After printing the notes, they circulated the counterfeit currency in shops at Hanamkonda and Warangal. The Task Force police launched an investigation following several complaints of counterfeit notes circulating in shops in the city.