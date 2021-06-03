I am still in the race for post of state Congress unit chief: Telangana MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following rumours about the finalisation of a new PCC president, MLA T Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy once again reiterated his intention to lead the partymen of the State. He asserted that he was still in the race and was the best bet for the top post.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, the Sangareddy MLA recalled that he had earlier requested AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and former chief Rahul Gandhi to give him a chance to prove himself. "I would have gone to Delhi, but the situation is not conducive," he said.

Over the rumours of former minister Eatala Rajender joining the BJP, he said that if Eatala had a 'fighting spirit' he would have joined the Congress by now. He also said that Eatala was preferring a higher ground since BJP was at Centre and they may protect him.

Current TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, some of the leaders who aspired to get the position, have along been vying for the post.