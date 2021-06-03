Telangana government whip Rega Kantha Rao unfurls flag with shoes on, invites ire

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao landed in a controversy when he unfurled the National Flag with his shoes on, on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day on Wednesday at Kothagudem.

Unmindful of the convention in practice that one has to remove one's shoes before hoisting the Tricolour, Kantha Rao marched towards the flag pole with his shoes on and flew the National Flag at Pragati Maidan.

He resorted to the indiscretion which those who attended the event, including District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, failed to notice.

Taking serious exception to the dishonour shown to the National Flag, Congress leader Chanda Santosh Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remove Kantha Rao from his position of Whip.