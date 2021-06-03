STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao agrees to meet fan post lockdown

With profound affection towards his favourite politician, Suresh designed a poster on his own and displayed it on the main entrance to his Sai Hamsa Boutique.

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a dream come true moment for local cloth merchant Kukudala Suresh, 35, who has been promoting handloom cloth masks, which he named 'KTR masks', when MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated his efforts for promoting handloom products. The Minister, replying to a tweet, also agreed to meet him in person post the pandemic.

Marking the occasion of State Formation Day, Suresh started selling "KTR Masks", which were specially made with handloom fabric. With profound affection towards his favourite politician, Suresh designed a poster on his own and displayed it on the main entrance to his Sai Hamsa Boutique.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suresh said: "KTR has been changing the face of the State with his innovative ideas. While adopting technology to give TS a facelift, he remains a down-to-earth person."

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao had responded to a netizen’s tweet mentioning Suresh’s desire to meet his favourite politico. Rama Rao, in a tweet, said: "Surely. Will meet Suresh after the lockdown. Thank him from my side for promoting handloom products [sic]."

