Towards dispute-free lands: Digital survey in 27 villages of Telangana to start from June 11

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The digital survey of agriculture lands with geographical coordinates will be taken up in the State from June 11.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting with agencies involved in digital land survey, on Wednesday. The survey will be taken up on a pilot basis in 27 villages - three in Gajwel and the remaining in 24 different districts.

Stating that the digital survey of agriculture lands is aimed at turning Telangana into a 'land disputes-free' State, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to identify 27 villages to launch the survey.

As the Dharani portal resolved most of the land disputes in the villages, he expressed the hope that the digital survey would be successfully completed and added that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries, which resolved the land disputes, increased by three to four per cent.

Asking the agencies to take up digital survey as a social service as it would be beneficial for farmers, the Chief Minister said: "The agencies should not see this from a business angle. They should understand that the digital survey of agriculture lands was taken up to protect the rights of the landholders."

"The agencies should conduct the survey without deviating a single inch in measurement. If there are any discrepancies in the survey, the government would take action against the agencies. The survey should be a mix of villages having disputes and no disputes. Once, the agriculture land survey is completed, then there is a possibility of taking up survey of lands in urban areas," he said.