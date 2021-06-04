Lockdown trims Covid caseload, but Telangana Health Department still on alert

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that the lockdown has helped de-stress Telangana’s overstretched health infrastructure. On Thursday, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao announced that not only did the State’s test positivity rate (TPR) fall from 6 percent to 4 percent over the last three weeks, but its bed occupancy rate also plummeted to 26 percent from nearly 55 percent.

In fact, 49 percent of the State’s ICUs are now empty. However, the Health Department still has Khammam, Suryapet and Mahbubnagar districts on its radar. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Dr Rao said, “We (DPH and Health Secretary) will visit these districts because the number of cases here is relatively higher by virtue of them sharing borders with Andhra Pradesh. We have also observed that unlike in the urban areas, where strict lockdown measures are being implemented, the rural areas often witness cross movement.”

The problem areas identified in these districts include Sathupally and Madhira in Khammam, Huzurnagar and Kodad in Suryapet, Maktal, Alampur and Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal, and Haliya in Nalgonda.

“We will also meet the Superintendents of Police (SP) and Collectors to ensure that there are decentralised isolation centres in schools, halls etc. The Health Department will work in collaboration with the Panchayat Raj Department,” Dr Rao added.