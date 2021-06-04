STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar takes up desilting of drains

In a bid to tackle the threat of urban flooding and ensure maintenance of stormwater drains, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has taken up desilting of nalas in the city.

Published: 04th June 2021

Drainage channel without side walls near Ratha Road in Old Town.

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a bid to tackle the threat of urban flooding and ensure maintenance of stormwater drains, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has taken up desilting of nalas in the city. On Thursday, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated the special desilting drive, for which the civic body has earmarked `29 lakh, at Ashok Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor directed the officials concerned to expedite the special drive on a war-foot basis. In addition to this, the civic body has also decided to construct new stormwater drains at an estimated cost of Rs 1.29 lakh.

“While the nalas in certain areas are in a dilapidated condition, those in some other areas are choking due to the accumulation of silt. We are working to find a permanent solution to ensure the proper maintenance of all stormwater drains in the city limits,” the Mayor said.

