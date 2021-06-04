Telangana HC grants bail to tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi in the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court directed him to submit a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties and also to cooperate with the investigating agency and appear before them when needed.

Srinivasa Gandhi who was arrested by the CBI on April 21, 2020 in the DA case, earlier moved the Special Court for CBI cases, for bail. When the court rejected his plea on May 20, he moved the HC. The CBI had booked Gandhi and his wife Sireesha in July, 2019 for allegedly illicitly amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 3.74 crore.

The CBI issued notices under the provisions of the CrPC. Neither did the accused cooperate with the investigation, nor did they furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case. It was also alleged that the accused influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing relevant facts in the case.

FAKE COVID TESTS OF KIN

Even as the CBI issued notices under the provisions of the CrPC, the accused allegedly didn’t cooperste. They had even furnished false and fabricated Covid-positive reports in the name of his family members to evade arrest

