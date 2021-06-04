STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To stay or part? Eatala Rajender’s followers unable to make up their mind

 Former minister Eatala Rajender’s followers are unable to make up their mind on whether to stay with him or stick with the TRS.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Ex-Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Former minister Eatala Rajender’s followers are unable to make up their mind on whether to stay with him or stick with the TRS. Taking advantage of the situation, the TRS leadership has doubled its efforts to prevent any desertions from the party. 

The TRS still has much of the support in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency. Initially, over 75 per cent of the party cadre in the constituency were with Rajender. However, after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directive, many party bigwigs have started their operations in Huzurabad and the situation there is not so bleak for the party now.

Constituency-level and mandal-level in-charges have been appointed. TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar are in touch with the party cadre. As of now, it seems as if the party has succeeded in isolating Rajender from the cadre within a short period of time. 

Presently, only a few supporters are with Rajender. The former minister had held a series of interactions with his followers after the land scam allegation and his dismissal from the Cabinet. But, due to the delay ion his making a decision, many of his supporters are in doldrums.  According to one of Rajender’s close associates, the party may be luring people away, but the people of the constituency were with the former minister.  However, if Rajender joins the BJP, things will change. His supporters and the people of Huzurabad have been following his Delhi tour and are eagerly waiting for further developments. 

