Two lakh drivers to be vaccinated in 20 days: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that a special vaccination drive would be conducted at ten centres in the GHMC limits for autorickshaws, cab and taxi drivers. Around two lakh drivers would be vaccinated in 20 days time as part of the special vaccination drive for high exposure groups.

The Chief Secretary visited the Raj Bhavan High School on Thursday and inspected the vaccination centre where cab, auto and taxi drivers were being given the first dose of vaccination. Officials informed him that all licensed drivers would have to register themselves in the website of the Transport Department.

They would receive a message on their mobile number and only those drivers who receive it would be allowed at the vaccination centres. The registration of the drivers on the CoWIN portal would be done at the vaccination centre and no same-day walk-ins would be allowed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary congratulated the Transport Department for making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the special vaccination drive. Special Chief Secretary Transport, Roads & Buildings Sunil Sharma and other officials were present on the occasion.