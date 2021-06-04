YS Sharmila's 'YSR Telangana Party' seeks EC nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed political outfit of YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be named ‘YSR Telangana Party’. As president of the party, Vaduka Rajagopal filed an application with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking its registration.

According to an ECI notification, the last date for filing objections, if any, to the registration of the YSR Telangana Party is June 16, 2021. YS Vijayamma, honorary president of the YSR Congress Party, has already informed the Commission that she has no objection.