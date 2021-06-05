Telangana to write to CWC over Upper Bhadra project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation Department officials will write another letter to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry opposing the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in Karnataka. Telangana had already raised its objections to the construction of the project in March, 2021. Responding to this, Central Water Commission (CWC) director N Mukherjee, in a letter addressed to the Irrigation Department on June 2, said that 734 tmcft of water in Krishna was allocated to Karnataka, and that the master plan for the project was prepared by the government based on this allocation.

The Telangana officials who received the copy of the letter on Friday told Express that they would continue to raise their voices against the Upper Bhadra project.

They recalled that cases were pending before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, and that they would inform the CWC of the same in their letter. Telangana had told the CWC that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-1 had not made any allocation for Upper Bhadra, and that the KWDT-2 had allocated only 9 tmc for the project at 65 per cent dependability.