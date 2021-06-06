IPS trainees from Hyderabad's SVPNPA rescue family in Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eight trainees from Hyderabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), including five IPS probationers, two from Maldives and one from Bhutan, rescued the family of an Indian Air Force Officer from drowning at Lakshadweep two days ago.

The trainees were on a trip to the islands as a part of Bharat Yatra, as a part of the training exposure.

​When they were at one of the beaches in Lakshadweep, they saw the family drowning in the sea and immediately jumped to their rescue.

“They acted valiantly and rescued a family drowning in the sea. The Academy appreciated the selfless act of bravery true to the sense of uniform to help the people in need,” the academy said.