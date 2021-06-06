STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No dip in GST collection for Telangana in May

However, with the lockdown on for more than 20 days in May, the GST collections will see a drastic fall in June.

Published: 06th June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

​According to sources, the State collected around Rs 3,000 crore as GST in May.  (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the night curfew and restrictions on trade and business in April, the GST collections in the State in May were not bad. 

​According to sources, the State collected around Rs 3,000 crore as GST in May. 

However, with the lockdown on for more than 20 days in May, the GST collections will see a drastic fall in June.

The Union Finance Ministry in a press note on Saturday stated that the gross GST revenue collected in May 2021 was Rs 1,02,709 crore, of which CGST was Rs 17,592 crore and SGST was Rs 22,653 crore. 

However, the Ministry did not release the State-wise breakup of the collections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana GST
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp