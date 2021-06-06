No dip in GST collection for Telangana in May

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the night curfew and restrictions on trade and business in April, the GST collections in the State in May were not bad.

​According to sources, the State collected around Rs 3,000 crore as GST in May.

However, with the lockdown on for more than 20 days in May, the GST collections will see a drastic fall in June.

The Union Finance Ministry in a press note on Saturday stated that the gross GST revenue collected in May 2021 was Rs 1,02,709 crore, of which CGST was Rs 17,592 crore and SGST was Rs 22,653 crore.

However, the Ministry did not release the State-wise breakup of the collections.