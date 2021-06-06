Telangana cabinet meet on June 8, readiness for COVID-19 third wave to be discussed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana cabinet which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 8 is likely to discuss among others the measures to be taken to deal with Covid-19 third wave, should it occur.

According to official sources, the meeting will also discuss the incidence of coronavirus and how the steps initiated had reined in its spread so far. The meeting would also discuss its impact on the state's revenues.

As the second wave is on a downward trend, the cabinet is likely to discuss the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department.

The Cabinet may also review ongoing works and the availability of water for irrigation during monsoon and other irrigation related issues.

The Cabinet may also discuss financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture-related issues.

The CM has decided that the Diagnostic Centres to be launched from June 7 in 19 district headquarters will now be launched on June 9. The CM wanted all the ministers should be present at the launch on the same day and same time.

The CM instructed that at the places where there are no ministers, prominent personalities should be invited to launch the Centres. The Cabinet may also take a decision on which minister should be present at which Centre, the official sources said.

