Telangana: Gulf workers may lose jobs if not given Covid-19 vaccine soon

​These workers, who have received their job visas, have been directed by their respective companies to take the jab before returning to the Gulf countries.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Hundreds of workers, planning to go abroad, are waiting for their turn to get vaccinated in Jagtial. 

These workers have formed several groups on social media and as per one post, the workers were told that they could get the vaccination at couple of centre on Saturday. 

However, when they reached the vaccination centres at Durgamma Gadda, Old High School and Government Junior College for Girls, they had to return disappointed.

At vaccination centres, health workers told them that they had not received any orders to vaccinate the Gulf workers.

Later, the workers submitted a memorandum to the district administration requesting further action and help for thousands of families, who are dependent on jobs in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar.

A person named Md Abbas, who has received a job visa, also returned from one of the centres, along with many others. Gulf Returnee Welfare Society president and social worker, Saikh Chandpasha said that there were around 3,000 NRIs waiting for the vaccination. 

"If government does not take up their case immediately, they might lose their employment in the Gulf countries. There is no employment option available in their native places and they would be left with nothing," he said.

TAGS
COVID 19 in Telangana COVID 19 Vaccine in Telangana Gulf Workers in Telangana COVID 19 in India
