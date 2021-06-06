STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana starts distribution of 15-kg rice to cardholders

 In view of the Covid-induced lockdown, the State government started the distribution of 15 kg free ration to food security cardholders from Saturday.

rice, grains

Another 5 kg of free rice would be provided in July in addition to the regular supply of rice. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

Minister Gangula Kamalakar
distributes free rice to ration
cardholders in Karimnagar

The initiative will benefit 87.42 lakh cardholders in the State.

After the Centre declared that it would provide 10 kg free rice to National Food Security Act (NFSA) cardholders, the State government extended the benefit to Telangana food security cardholders, which accounts for 33.86 lakh food security cards.

As the Central government’s scheme of providing 10 kg rice was put on hold last month, the State has been providing rice in two instalments at a time. 

Another 5 kg of free rice would be provided in July in addition to the regular supply of rice. 

The State has already shipped 4.31 metric tonnes of rice to ration shops.

