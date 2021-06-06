Traffic advisory for mega Covid vaccination drive at Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Madhapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the mega vaccination drive at Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Madhapur on Sunday, the Cyberabad police have issued a traffic advisory. 40,000 people are expected to be vaccinated in a joint initiative by the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover Hospitals.

​This may very well be the biggest ever vaccination drive in India.

People coming to Hitex from Kondapur should proceed via Khanamet, National Academy of Construction (NAC) main gate to the venue. Those coming from Cyber Towers should proceed via Hitex Kaman, Khanamet, NAC Main gate to the venue.

Those coming from Kothaguda should proceed via CII Junction, Hitex Kaman, Khanamet, NAC main gate to the venue.

Entry shall be from the NAC Main gate only and vehicles must be parked in the A, B and C parking slots. After completion of vaccination, persons who have parked their vehicles in A and B slots should exit from Gates 6 and 7 and proceed towards MMTS station road.

Those who have parked their vehicles in Slot C should exit from Kondapur gate or the MMTS gate. The police have urged people to follow the traffic advisory to avoid congestion.