STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Traffic advisory for mega Covid vaccination drive at Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Madhapur

Those coming from Kothaguda should proceed via CII Junction, Hitex Kaman, Khanamet, NAC main gate to the venue.

Published: 06th June 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the mega vaccination drive at Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Madhapur on Sunday, the Cyberabad police have issued a traffic advisory. 40,000 people are expected to be vaccinated in a joint initiative by the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover Hospitals. 

​This may very well be the biggest ever vaccination drive in India.

People coming to Hitex from Kondapur should proceed via Khanamet, National Academy of Construction (NAC) main gate to the venue. Those coming from Cyber Towers should proceed via Hitex Kaman, Khanamet, NAC Main gate to the venue. 

Those coming from Kothaguda should proceed via CII Junction, Hitex Kaman, Khanamet, NAC main gate to the venue.

Entry shall be from the NAC Main gate only and vehicles must be parked in the A, B and C parking slots. After completion of vaccination, persons who have parked their vehicles in A and B slots should exit from Gates 6 and 7 and proceed towards MMTS station road. 

Those who have parked their vehicles in Slot C should exit from Kondapur gate or the MMTS gate. The police have urged people to follow the traffic advisory to avoid congestion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Telangana Coronavirus COVID 19 Vaccination in Telangana
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp